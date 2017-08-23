State law establishes pilot program for extra PE, recess time

A state law established a pilot program that would nearly double the amount of time a school allocates for physical activity in 2018.

According to NBC affiliate KARK, Act 1062 increases recess and PE for Kindergarten through fourth grade to 340 minutes a week, while fifth and sixth graders will get 265 minutes a week.

The Arkansas Department of Education will accept applications and choose at least two schools within the service area of each education service cooperative and two schools that are not.

The pilot program encourages schools to look at a variety of methods while crafting their academic plans to implement the extra recess and PE time.

