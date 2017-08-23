U.S. motto "In God We Trust" could appear in public schools

The official motto of the United States could soon appear on the walls of public schools in Arkansas.

A new law states elementary and high schools shall display a framed picture or poster of “In God We Trust” above the the U. S. Flag in their libraries and classrooms, NBC affiliate KARK reports.

Act 911 states the picture or posters must either be donated from a private organization or bought with funds made available through voluntary contributions to the local school board or the Building Authority Division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

The law also requires the motto to appear in any public building that is maintained or operated by state funds.

