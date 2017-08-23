Arkansas county already preparing for 2024 eclipse

One county in Arkansas says they're already preparing for the next total solar eclipse in 2024.

Dale James, Van Buren County Justice of the Peace, said he went to Illinois on Monday and took notes on how to deal with a mass influx of people.

With Arkansas right in line for totality in 2024, James said now is as good a time as any to begin preparing.

"In seven years, we can prepare for logistics, we can prepare for lodging, we can prepare for parking," James said.

Van Buren County only has a population of around 17,000 but James said they welcome the opportunity and the challenge.

"We get one shot at perfection, and Van Buren County is going to make everyone's experience for the 2024 the perfect experience," James said.

The next eclipse will be on April 8, 2024.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android