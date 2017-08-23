Salmonella outbreak linked to Stuttgart restaurant

The Arkansas Department of Health has received and are investigating approximately 30 cases of a likely food borne illness since Aug. 18.

Information suggests that the Chuck Wagon Restaurant in Stuttgart is the likely source of the salmonella outbreak.

In a news release, the ADH said it is taking steps to address the outbreak. They are collecting samples from patients that are ill.

People who ate at the restaurant on or around Aug.14-16 and are experiencing symptoms should call their doctor and then the Arkansas Department of Health at 501-537-8969 or email adh.foodsafe@arkansas.gov.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android