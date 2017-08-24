Man struck by car in Crittenden Co. dies

Arkansas State Police confirmed a car hit a Memphis man early Wednesday morning in Crittenden County killing him.

According to an ASP crash report, Terry J. Hayes, 56, was walking west on the eastbound lane of Interstate 40 at around 5:45 a.m.

Then, a Dodge Charger headed east on the same interstate hit him.

Wednesday morning, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported one lane of the interstate was closed because of this accident.

