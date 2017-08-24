Employee accused of stealing more than $1k from Taco Bell

A man is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from a Taco Bell and police say he was familiar with the restaurant.

The Forrest City Police Department Facebook page states officers responded to a call about a masked man at around 11:40 p.m. Monday at the Taco Bell on Washington Street.

Officers said the man took $1,296 from the manager's desk.

Then they found out that it was an employee who had burglarized the restaurant.

Police state the employee was Joshua Woodard.

Woodard had just left the store a couple of hours before the burglary because of labor costs.

The following day, police questioned Woodard and he was arrested for commercial burglary and theft of property over $1,000.

Officers took him to the St. Francis County Jail and he appeared in court Wednesday.

