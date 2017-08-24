Couple accused of stealing calculators, ink cartridges from Walmart

Henryk Witmanski (Source: Randolph Co. Jail via Vinelink)

Something just didn't add up after an out-of-state couple left the Pocahontas Walmart. So employees called police about stolen merchandise, including several calculators.

According to a news release from the Pocahontas Police Department, 57-year-old Henryk Witmanski of Tacoma, Washington, and 51-year-old Melania Witmanski of Seattle, Washington were arrested Sunday.

Walmart employees told police the suspects left the store heading south on Highway 67 in a gray Lexus. They stated Melania had calculators hidden under her dress.

Officer Anthony Parten stopped the suspected SUV after it passed him at a high speed.

Once stopped, police state officers found a total of 22 calculators and 30 ink cartridges inside the vehicle which they believed were taken from Walmart.

The total value of the items was $2,342.55.

Henryk and Melania Witmanski were arrested for felony theft of property.

Bond for each suspect was set at $20,000.

They are scheduled to appear in Randolph County Circuit Court on Sept. 11.

