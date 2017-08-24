Marmaduke ISO rating to bring lower insurance premiums

Marmaduke residents can expect a decrease in their insurance premiums.

Marmaduke Mayor Steve Dixon told Region 8 News the city’s ISO rating has gone down from a 4 to a 2 following an audit in May.

The lower rating is due to improvements in equipment, training, and systems used since the last time the city was audited in 2000.

Dixon said insurance premiums will decrease by 18.2 percent and the changes are expected to go into effect in December.

