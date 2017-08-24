Poinsett County Fair offers new food and entertainment options

Food and fun can be found at the Poinsett County Fair with special entertainment also planned.

The fair runs from Aug. 22-26 in Harrisburg.

This year's theme is “Let the Good Times Grow” and features special nights including Kid’s Day on Thursday and Agriculture Day on Friday.

Carnival rides open at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Saturday is Family Day with activities beginning at 10 a.m.

While the traditional fair food is available, a special group is set up to raise money for local law enforcement.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said wives of the sheriff’s office have a food booth open each night at the fair. Money they raise will go to buy new equipment.

Beyond the food and rides, there are educational exhibits and livestock shows planned.

Friday night’s live entertainment is Cody Richardson followed by Lynn Farmer and the Ramblers.

Saturday night features Cory Jackson.

For a full schedule of events and more information click here to visit the fair’s website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android