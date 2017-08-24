South Arkansas deputy killed in crash after chasing suspect

MONTICELLO, Ark. (AP) - A sheriff's deputy in southern Arkansas was killed when his patrol car crashed into a vehicle he was chasing.



Arkansas State Police identified the officer as 29-year-old Timothy Braden of Drew County. Troopers said Braden tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Samuel Vincent of Monticello early Thursday but that Vincent sped off. Braden gave chase.



Both vehicles were later involved in a crash. Braden died and Vincent was injured. The sheriff asked state police to investigate. Vincent was being held in the Ashley County jail at the request of prosecutors. Jailers said Thursday their records did not show whether Vincent had a lawyer.



The Drew County sheriff said Braden is survived by a wife and four children. It wasn't clear why Braden had tried to stop Vincent.

