Arkansas governor proceeds with Human Services proposal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's administration is moving forward with a proposed state Department of Human Services technology contract despite a majority of senators voting twice against reviewing the proposal.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that some lawmakers have criticized the department's proposed three-year $75.3 million contract with Deloitte Consulting because it's more expensive than the three-year $54.4 million proposal submitted by current contract holder Northrop Grumman.

Department spokesman Amy Webb says Northrop Grumman has contracted with the department for more than 20 years.

Advocates of the Deloitte Consulting contract say it would cost $5 million less annually than the current contract with Northrop Grumman.

Under the proposal with Deloitte, the company would provide support for about 200 software applications used by the Human Services Department.

