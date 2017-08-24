Former bank branch manager sentenced in felony theft

The former branch manager at the Dewitt Henry Centennial Bank pleaded guilty to felony theft of property earlier this month.

According to the Beebe Police Department's Facebook page, 37-year-old Travis Horner pleaded guilty to stealing $50,000 from the bank's ATM deposits over a seven month period.

On May 19, 2016, Centennial Bank executives reported to Beebe police that Horner, the branch manager of the Dewitt Henry Branch, had stolen $50,000 from the bank.

Horner was sentenced to 84 months of probation and ordered to pay restitution to Centennial Bank.

