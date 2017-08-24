Man convicted on 4 counts of sexual assault involving a minor

A man was convicted on second-degree sexual assault charges stemming from multiple assaults when the child was nine years old.

According to the Beebe Police Department's Facebook page, 28-year-old Frederick Matthew Hughley was convicted of four counts of second-degree sexual assault in late July.

The post says Hughley, of Cabot, had assaulted the juvenile numerous times, beginning when the child was nine years old.

Hughley was the boyfriend of the juvenile’s mother and many of the incidents occurred while the family was living in Beebe.

Hughley was sentenced to 13 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android