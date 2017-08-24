Woman pleads guilty to endangering a minor

A woman initially charged with sexual indecency with a child will serve 6 years probation for a lesser crime.

Last November, the Beebe Police Department received a report of a 38-year-old woman named Marissa Jo Altes having an “inappropriate interaction with a juvenile.”

Following a lengthy investigation, officers arrested Altes on March 13, 2017, on a charge of sexual indecency.

Altes, according to a news release from the police department, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a lesser charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class D felony.

A judge sentenced her to 72 months of probation and ordered her to pay a $1,585 fine.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android