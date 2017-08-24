Man sentenced for threatening Arkansas mayors

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man who mailed letters in 2015 threatening to kill several of the state's mayors if they didn't meet his demands has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that 56-year-old Maverick Dean Bryan was sentenced Wednesday in Texarkana, Arkansas. He received credit for the 16 months he's already been in jail. He'll be on probation for three years after his release.

Bryan admitted last year to sending letters to the mayors of seven cities. He wrote he'd kill them if they didn't put prayer and the Ten Commandments back in school and eliminate Common Core curriculum.

The letter also demanded mayors neglect votes of anyone homosexual, Muslim, socialist, communist or atheist.

He pleaded guilty in January to seven counts of mailing threatening communications.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

