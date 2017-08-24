Woman charged with beating child with metal belt buckle

A Jonesboro woman faces a felony charge after police say she beat a child with a belt buckle, leaving a “gouge on the top of his head.”

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Thursday to charge Sharneisha Eugenia Johnson, 28, with second-degree domestic battering.

The affidavit alleged Johnson struck the six-year-old victim in the head and neck area with the metal buckle of a belt.

“The victim had a gouge on the top of his head and another one on the back of his neck/upper back,” the detective stated in the court documents.

Johnson, who was arrested early Wednesday morning, is being held in lieu of a $2,500 cash or surety bond awaiting a Sept. 29 appearance in circuit court. Judge Boling also issued a no-contact order for the victim and another child.

If convicted of the Class B felony, Johnson could be sentenced to 5-20 years in prison and fined as much as $15,000.

