Man arrested after police find pot, meth in his shorts

Police arrested a Jonesboro man on suspicion of dealing drugs after they found multiple bags of meth and pot in his pants.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, an investigator with the Street Crimes Unit stopped a gold Buick Century for a shattered windshield.

When he approached the car, the detective stated in court documents that he could smell a “strong odor of marijuana” and asked all of the occupants to get out.

During a search of the vehicle, the investigator stated he found a digital scale with a white substance on it inside the center console.

Another officer searched one of the passengers, 37-year-old Travis Sentell Ward, and reportedly felt something in his groin area.

“Ward was placed into custody and, at that time, a cellophane baggie containing 7y.5 grams of marijuana was retrieved,” the probable cause affidavit stated. “There was also a cellophane baggie that contained 1.1. grams of suspected methamphetamine along with 35 amphetamine pills retrieved from inside Ward’s shorts.”

Officers arrested Ward and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

On Thursday, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with the following felonies:

Possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams

Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, not meth or cocaine, with the purpose to deliver

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Boling also charged Ward with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, a Class A misdemeanor.

Boling set Ward’s bond at $15,000 cash or surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

