Investigators find suspected drug dealer's customer list

In addition to drug paraphernalia and a gun, Greene County sheriff’s investigators say they also found a suspected drug dealer’s ledger of deals and customer names.

On Wednesday, Sheriff David Carter, along with Chief Deputy Rick Mellow, Capt. Mike Ryles, Lt. Chuck Noles and members of the sheriff’s department’s SRT team, executed a search warrant at the home of 26-year-old Joshua Burleson.

During a search of his bedroom, investigators said they found a set of digital scales, a glass pipe with residue inside, and a .32 caliber handgun.

They also found a ledger in a dresser drawer, the incident report stated.

Ryles said the ledger included several names with dollar amounts written beside each name, possibly of the money each person owes the suspect.

The investigators also reportedly found a handwritten note asking Burleson to contact them ASAP and “bring them a half.”

Deputies arrested Burleson on suspicion of delivery of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, distribution near certain facilities-enhanced penalties, use of a communication device, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Investigators also took into custody an unidentified man and woman who were at the house at the time of the search. No word on if they will also face charges.

