A-state Chancellor welcomes students

Arkansas State University Chancellor Doctor Kelly Damphousse is welcoming students to the campus and hoping to make them feel at home.

The new Chancellor and his wife Beth lived in Kays Hall during the move-in week on campus.

The Damphousse's helped students move in, invited them over for snacks and even made breakfast on Sunday.

"We cooked waffles for I think 150 kids or so, came by, and we just, I think they were kind of surprised to see, I don't think they knew that we were the Chancellor even," Dr. Damphousse said. "They didn't know who we were, just two old people were there, were giving them free food and they were happy to accept," his wife Beth said.

These efforts are something the two feel is important and something they did when Damphousse worked for The University of Oklahoma.

"If they had issues or concerns or struggles, they had a mom and dad that they could turn to that might know the area a little better than their mom and dad who live a long way away," Beth said.

Doctor Damphousse said students should not be surprised to see him in the cafeteria at lunch or enjoying various university events with students.

"What we're trying to do is build relationships because we care about our students," Damphousse said. "We're just trying to build a community here."

