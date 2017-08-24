Westside School District works to combat bullying

The Westside School District will soon have a new approach to bullying.

The school is calling on students to become "up standers."

The High School Student Council will soon present the plan at all Westside Schools.

The plans call for students to reach out to bullying victim's to help combat the issue and prevent loneliness.

High School Counselor Carol Little said the effort is something that will help many victims of bullying.

"When you teach everyone what to do, that victim is not alone, and it saves lives," Little said.

The students involved with the new effort said they have already practiced becoming up standers.

"Instead of creating more negativity and being a bully to a bully, it's creating positivity," senior Leticia Mancilla said. "Going up to the person that feels less as a person, you're taking them out of that situation."

"There was a girl in my class who kind of had a meltdown," senior Mallory Smith said. "It broke my heart because she started talking about how she didn't have friends and she felt alone and like she was getting picked on."

Smith is already working to find a friendship group for the student.

One student said the new approach has opened her eyes to a new way of helping victims of bullying.

"You can make a lot of new friends like that and help somebody out," junior Josie Chrisler said.

