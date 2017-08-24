Students participate in "Diverse Tea" event

Students at Arkansas State University celebrated diversity through a “diverse tea” event Thursday.

Representatives with the A-State Student Activities Board and Multicultural Center organized the event at the Sun Belt Lounge.

Students were invited to come out, play a variety of games, and make new connections.

William Metzger, Arkansas State student, said these connections play an important role in a student’s success.

“As far as maturing and becoming an adult it’s a huge part of growing up,” Metzger said. “It’s going to directly correlate to how they act in their work world later on. Meeting different types of people because you never know who you’re going to be working next to.”

A midnight dance party took place on the Heritage Plaza lawn.

Friday, the group will participate in a volunteer campus clean-up.

