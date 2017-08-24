At 10: Hurricane Harvey targeting Texas coast - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Hurricane Harvey targeting Texas coast

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10, we will have the latest on Hurricane Harvey as it continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico.

Plus, a deputy was killed earlier today in Southeast Arkansas. You will hear from his boss, the Drew County Sheriff, on his passing.

And will Harvey affect our weather? Ryan will try and answer that in just a little bit.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Governor tours state to promote computer coding

    Governor tours state to promote computer coding

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:58:45 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:38:26 GMT
    Gov. Asa Hutchinson (Source: Arkansas Governor's Office)Gov. Asa Hutchinson (Source: Arkansas Governor's Office)

    Governor Asa Hutchinson is touring the state on his fifth computer coding tour.

    Governor Asa Hutchinson is touring the state on his fifth computer coding tour.

  • Ulta Beauty coming to Poplar Bluff

    Ulta Beauty coming to Poplar Bluff

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:23:30 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Poplar Bluff's Valley Plaza will soon be home to an Ulta Beauty location.

    Poplar Bluff's Valley Plaza will soon be home to an Ulta Beauty location.

  • Students participate in "Diverse Tea" event

    Students participate in "Diverse Tea" event

    Thursday, August 24 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-08-25 01:49:11 GMT
    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:31:06 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Students at Arkansas State University celebrated diversity through a “diverse tea” Thursday.

    Students at Arkansas State University celebrated diversity through a “diverse tea” Thursday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly