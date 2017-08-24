Governor tours state to promote computer coding - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Governor tours state to promote computer coding

Governor Asa Hutchinson is touring the state on his fifth computer coding tour.

His focus on this tour is to promote computer science and to encourage students to enroll in courses.

Hutchinson visited Beebe High School and Forrest City High School in Region 8 on Thursday.

He started his tour on Tuesday in Northwest Arkansas and will finish in the Hot Springs area on Monday, Aug. 28.

