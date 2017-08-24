Calls into Independence Co. dispatch routed to Newport due to cu - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Calls into Independence Co. dispatch routed to Newport due to cut lines

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Phone calls being made into the Independence County dispatch center are being transferred to Newport due to phone lines being cut.

According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, dispatchers in Newport are answering phone calls until the lines are fixed.

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be patient with dispatchers in Newport as they work to get information passed to Independence County dispatchers.

