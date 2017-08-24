Phones ringing again at Independence County dispatch - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Phones ringing again at Independence County dispatch

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Phone calls are being taken again in the Independence County dispatch center after phone lines were cut Thursday night.

According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, dispatchers in Newport were answering phone calls until the lines are fixed.

Those lines were fixed Friday afternoon, according to the Independence County sheriff's office

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Phones ringing again at Independence County dispatch

    Phones ringing again at Independence County dispatch

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:24:04 GMT
    Friday, August 25 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-08-26 01:32:49 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Phone calls being made into the Independence County dispatch center are being transferred to Newport due to phone lines being cut.

    Phone calls being made into the Independence County dispatch center are being transferred to Newport due to phone lines being cut.

  • A Family For Me: Austin, Emily, and Haley

    A Family For Me: Austin, Emily, and Haley

    Friday, August 25 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-08-25 19:38:39 GMT
    Friday, August 25 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-08-26 01:11:03 GMT

    When you go a couple weeks without seeing your siblings, you’re happy to see them and Austin, Emily, and Haily are no different. Austin says, “They get excited when they start to see me."

    When you go a couple weeks without seeing your siblings, you’re happy to see them and Austin, Emily, and Haily are no different. Austin says, “They get excited when they start to see me."

  • Upgrades could be coming to Jonesboro ball park

    Upgrades could be coming to Jonesboro ball park

    Friday, August 25 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-08-26 00:42:26 GMT
    Friday, August 25 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-08-26 01:08:13 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    One ballpark in Jonesboro could see significant upgrades next year.

    One ballpark in Jonesboro could see significant upgrades next year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly