Phones ringing again at Independence County dispatch

Phone calls are being taken again in the Independence County dispatch center after phone lines were cut Thursday night.

According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, dispatchers in Newport were answering phone calls until the lines are fixed.

Those lines were fixed Friday afternoon, according to the Independence County sheriff's office

