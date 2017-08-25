Wyoming murder suspect arrested in Hot Springs

Police arrested a woman in Hot Springs in connection with a murder in Wyoming from earlier this month.

Ashley Nichole Chandler, 29, is being held in Garland County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition back to Wyoming.

According to KARK, Chandler allegedly was traveling on a freight train with Eric Barrett and Dennis Morely when a fight took place.

Police say that during the incident Barrett was allegedly thrown from the train.

Morely was arrested in Denton, Texas, but officials continued their search for Chandler.

After an investigation, authorities learned Chandler was in the Hot Springs area. They found her and arrested her.

