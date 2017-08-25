Why you should keep medications out of children's reach

While many know to lock cabinets and other unsafe areas, medications need to be out of children's reach.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, put your medications up, away, and out of sight of children.

“About 60,000 young children end up in emergency rooms each year because they got into medicines while an adult wasn't looking,” the CDC website states.

For more details on how to protect your children, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android