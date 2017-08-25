Harrisburg attorney arrested after calling police to his home

A Harrisburg attorney was arrested after calling the police to his own home.

According to the Harrisburg Police Department, John May, 46, called police Thursday night and requested officers come to his home on the 500 block of North East St. so he could file a report.

Chief Gary Hefner said when the officers arrived they saw several items laid out in plain that are used to inhale meth.

After seeing the drugs, police arrested May and requested a search warrant to further search the home.

Hefner said they got the search warrant around 8:30 p.m. and found meth and more drug paraphernalia inside the home.

May is charged with possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

May appeared in court for his probable cause hearing on Friday. He was released from custody on his own recognizance.

He has a pre-trial hearing set for September 25 in the Poinsett County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android