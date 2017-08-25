Construction underway on new Rivercrest football stadium

Athletes at the Rivercrest School District will soon have a new facility to enjoy.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the construction of a new football stadium at Rivercrest High School.

Rivercrest Superintendent Sally Bennett said she thinks the whole community will enjoy the new addition since the field hasn’t been upgraded since the 1970s.

Bennett said the stadium will include artificial turf, a sound system, new lighting and more.

Construction on the project is expected to wrap up in December, weather permitting.

Planning is underway for phase 2 of the project which Bennett said will include concession, restrooms, lockers, a multipurpose room among other additions.

The stadium was paid for through a millage previously passed for special projects, according to the superintendent.

