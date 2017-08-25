Arkansas task force recommends deadline for herbicide use

MORRILTON, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas task force has recommended limiting the in-crop use of an herbicide.



The task force's recommendation suggests halting the spraying of the dicamba herbicide by April 15, which is after plants emerge from the soil.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that most Arkansas crops are planted in May. The April deadline would defeat the purpose of using the herbicide for in-crop use this year.



The recommendation now goes to the Arkansas Plant Board and Gov. Asa Hutchinson. It could also go to lawmakers if there are proposed changes to the current state law.



The state implemented an emergency, 120-day ban on the sale and use of the herbicide after a wave of complaints about the damage to vegetables and vegetation susceptible to the herbicide.

