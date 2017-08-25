A Family For Me: Austin, Emily, and Haley

When you go a couple weeks without seeing your siblings, you’re happy to see them and Austin, Emily, and Haily are no different. Austin says, “They get excited when they start to see me.”

Right now, they are not living together, but we’re hoping to change that soon. Adoption Specialist Tracy Holloway says, "Austin is twelve, Emily is ten and Haily is eight. They are currently in three separate foster homes. So, we are looking for an adoptive family for them together.”

Austin likes to go camping and deer hunting. Haily does not want to shoot deer! She says, "I like to pet deers. Bubby likes to shoot them.” It's no surprise that she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

Even though they have different thoughts on some things, they all agree that they want to be together. Holloway says, “It is harder to find homes for sibling groups. Most families don’t have the capacity to be able to take in a large sibling group or a sibling group of three. And sibling relationships are crucial to transition into adulthood. For most of us our sibling relationships are the longest ones we have through our lifetime. So, it’s very important that we find a family for all three children together.”

Besides the adjustment of adding three kids to your home, many wonder if it costs more to adopt three than just one. Holloway eases those worries, “There is no difference in cost between one and three. Actually, there’s no cost to the family to adopt. The Department of Human Services, we cover the legal fees. And some children would qualify for a monthly subsidy after adoption occurs. So, there is a financial piece that the state could pay. Even after the finalization of an adoption.” And that is one less obstruction from keeping these siblings together.

