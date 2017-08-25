Committee to consider raises for Jonesboro elected officials

Elected officials in the city of Jonesboro could be getting a pay raise.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Jonesboro City Council Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m.

One item on the agenda would authorize 6% pay raises for elected officials in Jonesboro.

Elected city officials in Jonesboro include the city attorney, city clerk, city council, and mayor.

The ordinance states Jonesboro elected officials haven't received a pay raise since 2015, which was "a cost of living raise given to all employees."

In 2016, the city council approved pay raises for all city employees. However, elected officials did not benefit from that raise.

The money to pay for the proposed raises would come from "savings from other budget line items that have leftover funds."

The ordinance states the raises would also be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2017.

In January of 2017, the city council met to discuss raises for city officials. A salary survey of each position was compared with other cities throughout Arkansas and Tennessee, including Fayetteville, AR, North Little Rock, AR, and Jackson, TN.

Minutes from that meeting state it was supposed to be discussed again the following Tuesday, yet it was not.

