JPD: Woman used fiance's ex-girlfriend's credit cards to pay for wedding

A woman found the perfect dress for her wedding. But, her plans may be on hold after police say she bought it with credit cards belonging to her fiance’s ex-girlfriend.

A judge found probable cause Friday to charge 52-year-old Sandra Jeannie Brown with financial identity fraud.

Earlier this month, the victim contacted police after finding fraudulent charges on her credit cards in Jonesboro, Pocahontas, and Missouri.

Court documents stated Brown and her fiancé also opened a credit card in the victim’s name at a local bridal business then purchased $2,500 worth of wedding items, including a dress, on the account.

The victim told detectives she believed the man stole her personal information when he lived with her.

On Aug. 10, two detectives went to Brown’s workplace and spoke with her.

“She admitted that they had purchased the items at the bridal business,” the affidavit stated. “But she claimed that [her fiancé] had filled out the information.”

Brown agreed to go to the police station the next morning for a taped interview.

When she didn’t show up, detectives sought and received a bench warrant for her arrest.

Officers took her into custody Friday morning. A few hours later, after appearing for a probable cause hearing, she was released on a $3,000 bond with a Sept. 29 circuit court date.

