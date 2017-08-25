Two accused of trying to sell intercepted football tickets to undercover cop

Two men face felony theft charges after police say they intercepted someone’s A-State football season tickets then tried to sell them.

Sgt. Chris Poe stated in his affidavit Friday that he began receiving tips on Aug. 21 that someone was selling Arkansas State University football tickets online.

During his investigation, the detective learned that 10 season tickets had been stolen from the victim’s mailbox. The tickets were valued at $3,250.

An undercover purchase of the tickets was made on Aug. 24. According to the affidavit, 19-year-old Tyler Deshawn Seymore “hand-carried the tickets to a Jonesboro police officer.”

Before he could be taken into custody, he tried to run away but officers stopped him.

“He later admitted to having knowledge the tickets were stolen,” the court document said.

Police also arrested Gayron Lentez Nelson, 20, who they said, “admitted to stealing the tickets out of a mailbox and attempting to sell the tickets online.”

On Friday both men appeared before Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge Nelson with theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000. He set Nelson's bond at $4,500 cash or surety after learning he was an absconder on probation.

Boling also found probable cause to charge Seymore with theft by receiving $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000. He was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted, each man could be sentenced to six years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Seymore and Nelson are both due in circuit court on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android