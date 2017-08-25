City Youth Ministries now closed on Friday

City Youth Ministries will now only be open just four days a week.

"Due to a lack of funding, we are pulling back," said Executive Director Denise Snider.

She said the organization will close its doors each Friday.

Snider said while the organization does have grants for things like yoga classes and dyslexia therapy, the cost of keeping the doors open is not covered.

"Our program is fantastic, and it's covered," she said. "The pivotal part to keep our doors open entails van maintenance, gasoline, utilities, payroll."

Snider said the after school program is also at capacity and cannot enroll anymore children.

""It grieves me that we have to turn children away," Snider said. "Every child that wants to come to city youth should have the opportunity to come in."

The organization is also looking for more volunteers, anyone who would like to volunteer can pick up an application at City Youth Ministries.

Anyone who would like to donate monetarily can go to their website and click the donate button.

