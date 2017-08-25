A-State students clean up campus

Students with Arkansas State University stepped up to make a difference.

Members of the A-State Student Activities Board partnered with A-State Volunteer to host an event like no other, cleaning up campus.

Marketing Director for the A-State Student Activities Board Beth Meister said they made the Friday event a fun one.

“We are pairing with Volunteer A-State,” Meister said. “We are going around campus and cleaning up. We’re also doing a contest on social media. We’re using the hashtag A-State clean 17. And then we are going around and just picking up different pieces of trash and giving away prizes for it as well.”

Meister said they wanted to be an example for others.

“We just need to decide to step up as leaders,” Meister said. “We wanted to show students that cleaning and keeping everything taken care of is cool. And so, we wanted to show students that if we’re willing to do it, everybody should be willing to do it.”

Meister said they had a huge turnout right away.

“So far, we’ve had a lot of volunteers,” Meister said. “We had a large group of international students who were very open and really wanted to, like, pitch in and help us out today.”

Meister said she wasn’t surprised by the large number that came to help.

“We weren’t surprised by the turnout,” Meister said. “Arkansas State students are always very eager to help pitch in. So, it’s just been a great day.”

Meister said around 100 students turned out to pitch in and help.

For more information about Arkansas State University, log onto their website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android