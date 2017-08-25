Ambulance service to assist during Hurricane Harvey - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ambulance service to assist during Hurricane Harvey

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
MARKED TREE (KAIT) -

Riverside Ambulance Service is helping those in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

Several individuals with the Marked Tree ambulance service are traveling to Texas tomorrow and will likely be there for ten days.

The group was put on standby earlier this week and got a call for help Friday.

The group will assist in transporting patients and helping in whatever way is needed.

"It's gratifying to be able to go down and help our neighbors," said Director David Simmons.  "To help them out and try to make sure that everyone is safe, we do get to help people and that's the main thing."

This is not the first time the service has been called to help during a hurricane.

Simmons says several years ago some employees had the opportunity to help during Hurricane Ivan.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Phones ringing again at Independence County dispatch

    Phones ringing again at Independence County dispatch

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:24:04 GMT
    Friday, August 25 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-08-26 01:32:49 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Phone calls being made into the Independence County dispatch center are being transferred to Newport due to phone lines being cut.

    Phone calls being made into the Independence County dispatch center are being transferred to Newport due to phone lines being cut.

  • A Family For Me: Austin, Emily, and Haley

    A Family For Me: Austin, Emily, and Haley

    Friday, August 25 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-08-25 19:38:39 GMT
    Friday, August 25 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-08-26 01:11:03 GMT

    When you go a couple weeks without seeing your siblings, you’re happy to see them and Austin, Emily, and Haily are no different. Austin says, “They get excited when they start to see me."

    When you go a couple weeks without seeing your siblings, you’re happy to see them and Austin, Emily, and Haily are no different. Austin says, “They get excited when they start to see me."

  • Upgrades could be coming to Jonesboro ball park

    Upgrades could be coming to Jonesboro ball park

    Friday, August 25 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-08-26 00:42:26 GMT
    Friday, August 25 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-08-26 01:08:13 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    One ballpark in Jonesboro could see significant upgrades next year.

    One ballpark in Jonesboro could see significant upgrades next year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly