Ambulance service to assist during Hurricane Harvey

Riverside Ambulance Service is helping those in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

Several individuals with the Marked Tree ambulance service are traveling to Texas tomorrow and will likely be there for ten days.

The group was put on standby earlier this week and got a call for help Friday.

The group will assist in transporting patients and helping in whatever way is needed.

"It's gratifying to be able to go down and help our neighbors," said Director David Simmons. "To help them out and try to make sure that everyone is safe, we do get to help people and that's the main thing."

This is not the first time the service has been called to help during a hurricane.

Simmons says several years ago some employees had the opportunity to help during Hurricane Ivan.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android