Upgrades could be coming to Jonesboro ball park

One ballpark in Jonesboro could see significant upgrades next year.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Wixon Huffstetler, turf upgrades could be coming to ten ball fields at Joe Mack Campbell Park.

Huffstetler said the project would cost $1.25 million, but the maintenance would save the ballpark money in the long run.

Also, according to Huffstetler, the maintenance would avoid canceling games, after six games were canceled, as well as five to six tournaments.

"When it rains, we can only take about two inches of rain, that's about it," Huffstetler said. "The biggest thing is the mounds and home plates is what really makes us cancel ball games because it's not safe for kids to be pitching and slip and fall."

If approved, Huffstetler said the construction could begin as soon as January 2018, with the goal of having the turf added before spring ball.

