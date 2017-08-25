Woman arrested for fraudulent use of stolen debit/credit cards

One woman attempted to make several fraudulent purposes with stolen debit/credit cards and those attempts landed her behind bars.

The circuit court in Craighead County initially issued a bench warrant back on Aug. 3 for 29-year-old H'Kavona Venquell Morris, who was suspected of theft of property from two different stores in Jonesboro and fraudulent purchases from multiple stores with two other suspects.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, Morris was arrested on Wed., Aug. 24 for the incident that occurred back on July 26.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Morris and another suspect walked into both "The One Bridal," 2211 E. Highland Dr., and Hot Yoga, 236 S. Main St. in July.

At both locations, one suspect distracted a victim while the other stole money and debit/credit cards.

A third suspect, a male, could also be seen with Morris and the other suspect on surveillance video at Dollar General, 101 E. Johnson Ave.

According to the affidavit, the suspects bought $490 worth of prepaid cards and also attempted to use several of the victim's cards both there and at Walgreens, 1330 S Caraway Rd.

The suspects attempted to purchase $500 worth of gift cards several times, with total fraudulent use of the cards totaling over $3,000 at Walgreens.

The manager at Walgreens was able to retrieve the tag on the suspect's vehicle (121VTF) and the car was returned to Car World Group. The manager of Car World Group confirmed the vehicle belonged to Morris.

The affidavit adds Morris was identified in the surveillance video by her parole officer. In the video, Morris could be seen stealing and using the victim's cards.

Morris is charged with felony theft of property, felony criminal attempt, misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, and misdemeanor theft.

