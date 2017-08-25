Teenager charged in residential burglary, theft

A judge found probable cause to charge a teenager in a residential burglary on August 14.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a victim reported a residential burglary where more than $1,000 in property was taken.

Court documents state those stolen items began appearing for sale online from different suspects, including Asher Dacus.

Police assisted a juvenile probation officer in conducting a probation search for Dacus on Thursday.

They found items taken from the victim’s home in Dacus’ home.

The affidavit states additional suspects were interviewed on Thursday. They told police they were with Dacus when he entered the victim’s home and took property.

On Friday, a judge found probable cause to charge Dacus with residential burglary and theft $5,000 or less, but greater than $1,000. Both are felonies.

Dacus’ next court date on September 29.

