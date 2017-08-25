Parking spots, crosswalks to be repainted in Walnut Ridge

(Source: City of Walnut Ridge via Facebook)

Parking spots in Downtown Walnut Ridge will get a new paint job Sunday.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, starting Sunday afternoon, Affordable Striping will repaint parking spots and cross walks.

The city urges people to use caution when traveling around the spray rigs.

