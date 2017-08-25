Back to school glow run/walk held in Brookland

The first ever Back 2 School 2 Mile Glow Run/Walk was held Friday night in Brookland.

The Brookland Middle School hosted the event to encourage families and friends to exercise and have fun together.

Fireworks kicked off the event, which started around 8:30 Friday night on School St. near the Brookland Field House.

Children under the age of 18 who crossed the finish line were given a glow award for participating.

Shirts and packets were available at the Brookland Baptist Church for those who registered. People were not required to attend the Brookland School District to take part in the event.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android