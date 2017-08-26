Dickerson gets 4 hits as Rays beat Cardinals 7-3

By NATE LATSCH

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Corey Dickerson had four hits, including two doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 on Friday night.

Adeiny Hechavarria added three hits and two RBIs, helping Tampa Bay to its fourth win in five games. Steven Souza Jr. hit his 28th homer, Kevin Kiermaier also drove in two runs and the Rays finished with 16 hits.

Sergio Romo (2-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief of Jake Odorizzi, who allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings. The Rays' bullpen combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

St. Louis right-hander Michael Wacha (9-7) was charged with five runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. The Cardinals have dropped five of six and eight of 11.

