George Strait, Dolly Parton, late Glen Campbell given honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The country music community paid homage to the late Glen Campbell during the Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee, after his death this month at the age of 81.

Campbell's family was in attendance Wednesday night to watch the performance by Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Maren Morris at the Ryman Auditorium.

Other country icons were also honored during the 11th annual awards show, which was taped and will air on CBS on Sept. 15. Award-winners Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and George Strait were all feted with performances of their big hits.

The late author and songwriter Shel Silverstein, Toby Keith, Kelsea Ballerini, songwriter Lori McKenna, radio host Bob Kingsley and the TV show "Nashville" also picked up awards.

