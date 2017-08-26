Vehicle crashes into south Jonesboro business

Jonesboro Police and Fire crews are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a business on Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro dispatch, the driver ran off the road and into the Spectra Positioning building.

EMS is on the scene, treating the driver for non-life threatening injuries.

Fire crews are on the scene to check on the structure of the building

We will continue to follow this story and bring you new details as we get them.

