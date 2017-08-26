Walnut Ridge native rides out Hurricane Harvey

Walnut Ridge native Stacy Snapp-Killian spent several hours this morning taking shelter from Hurricane Harvey in Victoria, Texas.

She said from 3:30 until 9:30 a.m. she and her children were in a closet in their home as the eye of the storm passed over.

"The best explanation is almost like a train coming, a thunder, not thunder like we're used to a storm," she said. "It's almost like a roar, you can hear things cracking, you can feel you, know that the home is moving."

Snapp-Killian said she chose to stay and help those in her community who couldn't afford to leave.

Her family spent much of the week helping board up homes in the community and stocking up on essentials.

Snapp-Killian said she viewed some of the storm's aftermath on Saturday.

"It's very solemn, it's very still you can hear generators you can hear, you can hear vehicles running," she said. "People are starting to move about see what's going on the rain is still falling, but for the most part it's pretty just still."

She said in the coming weeks she knows the community will pull together just as they have during previous storms.

While rain is still falling in Victoria, Snapp-Killian says she is thankful her home has not yet sustained major damage.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android