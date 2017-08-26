Event organizers host race for Hope Circle - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Event organizers host race for Hope Circle

Posted by Jordan Howington
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Event organizers held a second annual 5K race in Jonesboro Saturday to benefit Hope Circle.

The organization works to provide hope, support and educational programming for free to families dealing with catastrophic illnesses.

The race Director, Brian Lewis, said he got involved with the organization because it has a special place in his heart.

"I actually have a grandmother right now who has two forms of stage four cancer, and so Hope Circle is something I wanted to get involved with and really help support that,” Lewis said.

Roughly 200 supporters ran for the cause Saturday and organizers hoped to raise $10,000 for Hope Circle. 

