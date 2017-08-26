Church hosts event to reach more children

Kids in Bay had a blast at a church’s Kids Fest on Saturday.

The Bay First United Methodist Church hosted the back-to-school get together.

The purpose of the event was to reach out to more kids in the community.

The children enjoyed food, games, arts and crafts, just to name a few.

"We have a philosophy in the Methodist Church that we believe that the church is the church of the community and so our purpose is to show God's love through having all sorts of activities and service for the community,” Reverend Diane Wimberley, with the church, said.

Wimberley said the church wants people to know them as a place they can feel loved and accepted.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android