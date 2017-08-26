Hoxie holds community cleanup

The City of Hoxie is hoping to cleanup their community.

Around ten people gathered on Saturday morning working to gather garbage and debris from city streets.

Mayor Lanny Tinker's wife Lida said the cleanup is something the city will continue doing in order to further beautify Hoxie.

"We want to do more than pickup trash, we want to do the brush, we want to get the ditches cleaned out," she said. "We just want citizens to have a little bit more pride about their city."

Tinker says she hopes cleaner streets will make people think twice about where they are throwing their trash.

"To remind them that to not throw their trash out the windows," she said. "Take it home with them put it in the proper receptacle that the city can pick-up."

She said the city will hold another clean-up day on the second Saturday in September.

She hopes the next cleanup will have even more help hands.

"We'd like to have more people come out and help us," she said. " If we had 18 people, twice or three times as many people as we had this morning, we could certainly make much more impact on the way things look."

