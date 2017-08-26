Batting For a Better Tomorrow event held to support United Way

Event organizers hosted the third annual Batting For a Better Tomorrow fundraiser at the Southside Softball Complex Saturday.

Over 1,000 people attended the event, with all of the proceeds going towards the United Way of Northeast Arkansas.

Organizers said the event has grown each year and they're grateful for the support the community gives them.

"Well, I think one thing that it does is it helps get United Way's message out to the community," Committee Chair Julie Matthews said. "There's still a lot of people that we find who don't know exactly what united way does. So, that's very important to us to educate the community on that."

Teams from Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee all participated and played games during the event.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android